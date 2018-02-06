× Hinterland Music Festival Announces 2018 Headliners

ST. CHARLES, Iowa – The initial lineup for summer music festival Hinterland has been announced.

Headliners are GRAMMY-nominated country/bluegrass/rock artist Sturgill Simpson and the indie rock group Band of Horses.

This year’s festival is scheduled for August 3 &4 at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles. Festival tickets go on sale February 16th at 10:00 a.m. on the Hinterland website.

Festival passes are $95 and a limited amount of VIP packages including camping, parking, meals, drinks, and other amenities will be available for $259.

Some of the other announced acts performing at Hinterland are Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Chvrches, Blackberry Smoke, Margo Price, Tash Sultana, J Roddy Walston and The Business, Tyler Childers, Joshua Hedley, The Nadas, Ancient Posse, Wheeler Walker Jr..