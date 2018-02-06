× Arrest Made in January 2017 Sex Assault Investigation

AMES, Iowa — Ames Police say they’ve found the man who sexually assaulted a woman in an Ames park after 12 months of searching for him.

23-year-old Devontez Voigts was charged today with Sexual Assault, Kidnapping and Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury. He is currently in custody in the Story County Jail.

On January 14, 2017 Ames Police took a report from a woman who says she was pulled from her vehicle and assaulted repeatedly at Franklin Park in Ames. She told police the assault happened over a two-and-a-half-hour period. Police say forensic evidence collected during the investigation lead to a DNA match with Voigts.