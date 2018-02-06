Body Shop Business is Booming After Winter Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- According to the Des Moines Police Department, there were 130 car crashes on Monday in Des Moines alone, which means local body shops are going to be very busy in the coming days and weeks.

The phone is already ringing off the hook at Tony Moro Collision Center in Des Moines. Owner Tony Moro said the damage they are seeing is minor front or rear-end damage that is typically seen in a weather-related fender bender.

“You know, people maybe going a little too fast and are not able to stop as quickly as they think and they bump into one another. This time of the year, it’s a lot of more minor damage,” Moro said.

Des Moines driver Nicholas Idle said he saw a lot of cars off in ditches on Monday and the roads were still bad on Tuesday.

“They’re still pretty rough today. We’ve avoided a couple accidents, but we just try and take it slow and take the safest route possible,” Idle said.

Story City driver Richard White said he also saw a lot of people spinning their tires and sliding down the road.

“I was surprised yesterday how many people kind of forgot how to drive in the snow and were getting stuck, spinning their wheels and not just letting slow and steady win,” White said.

“All it takes is one person to pull out in front of you or cause everyone in line to stop abruptly, and even if you are going slow, the roads aren’t that, they’re not very good right now,” Moro said.

Moro added that his shop is there to help if drivers do end up needing body work, and shopping around for the best estimate is a thing of the past.

“Everything is pretty standard. Most of the insurance companies are dictating for the most part what they’re going to pay to have the car fixed. My suggestion is go to the place that does the best job,” Moro said.

He advised if the car is driveable and has minor damage, schedule a repair appointment a couple weeks out so the workers can focus on the cars in the worst shape.