DES MOINES, Iowa -- Homes across Des Moines are gaining value, according to a report release by CoreLogic.

Data shows home prices in Des Moines and West Des Moines rose to 4.5% in December of 2017 compared to December of 2016. Home prices decreased by 0.2% from November to December of 2017, and nationally prices increased 6.6% since December of 2017.

CoreLogic home price forecasts predicts a 4.3% increase this year.