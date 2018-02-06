Des Moines Performing Arts Hosting Sensory-Friendly Shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Performing Arts is inviting guests who may have trouble sitting through a typical Broadway show or play.

"It was very important for Des Moines Performing Arts to start offering these performances in our community as we continue to think about accessibility to our venues and making people fell welcome and comfortable. And theater is for everyone."

Sensory friendly shows are designed for children on the autism spectrum and other sensory sensitivities, and the Civic Center is about to put on its first show in the main hall this weekend. Air Play is a circus-style adventure following two siblings through the air. Crews will dim the lights, turn down the sound, and adjust seating. An American Sign Language interperator will also be on stage. Kids are encouraged to move around or take a break when they need to.

"What's really special is when we hear from families that they get to have an experience together that feels very welcoming, they don't have to worry about certain things, they can have this experience as a family, and there's not many opportunities like that for them," said community programs coordinator Sarah Florian.

Air Play is Saturday, February 10th at 10 a.m. at the Des Moines Civic Center. The two other performances are Shh! We Have a Plan in March and Tetris in May. Those performances will be held at the Temple Theater. All tickets are only $5 and can be purchased at dmpa.org.