From Mali to Des Moines, Grand View Christian’s Rising Star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Grand View Christian is the defending champion in Class 1A. The Thunder are one of the favorites to win it all this year.

At the start of the 2nd semester they added a rising star to the lineup. 6'7" Issa Samake, who is originally from Mali, Africa.

Samake, a Junior, moved to Des Moines from Tennessee and had to sit out the first semester.

Issa came to the United States 3 years ago with AJ and Danny Doyle, who are now his guardians. His dream is to someday play in the NBA. But first, it's all about winning another state title.

Iowa State and Tulsa have reportedly already offered Samake a scholarship.

John Sears has the story.