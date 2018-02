Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa Wolves basketball team had an early morning on Tuesday, but thankfully there was an enthusiastic crowd to wake them up.

The crowd was likely the Wolves' biggest of the year at Wells Fargo Arena as the team welcomed thousands of kids from metro schools. The special game time was part of the Wolves' Education Celebration Day.

More than 30 different elementary and middle schools from around central Iowa attended the game.