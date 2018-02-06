× Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Ankeny Teen

ANKENY, Iowa – Police in Ankeny are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Brianna Hubby was reported missing February 2nd. She was last seen around 3:00 p.m. leaving Ankeny High School.

She is a white female, 5 foot 8 inches and 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black yoga pants with white lettering and white tennis shoes.

Police say she may have left on her own, but due to some personal issues her family fears Brianna may be in danger.

If you have any information about Brianna Hubby’s location you’re asked to call 911.