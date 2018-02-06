× Poll Shows Reynolds Ahead of All Democratic Candidates in Race for Governor

IOWA — Two major votes are still ahead in Iowa this year: the June primary and the November general election.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows Governor Kim Reynolds is leading all Democratic challengers. The closest race is between Reynolds and state senator Nate Boulton. Reynolds leads Boulton by 4 points. Eleven percent of voters say they would vote for someone else, and another 11% is still undecided.

Businessman Fred Hubbell is the next closest Democrat, trailing Reynolds by five points. Twelve percent of voters say they would vote for someone else in that race, and 10% are still undecided.

Reynolds’ lead jumps to double digits against Cathy Glason, John Norris, and Andy McGuire.