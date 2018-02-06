× Victim Identified in Fatal Pileup Crash on I-35 During Monday Snowstorm

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a bus driver from Missouri was the one person killed in a crash involving 50 or more vehicles on Monday.

53-year-old Dana Easter of Independence, Missouri was killed when the bus he was driving slammed into a line of stopped cars on I-35 east of Ames just before 12:30 on Monday afternoon. Traffic was stopped in the southbound lanes during a snowstorm due to another crash further South. According to a crash report Easter failed to slow down and hit the line of cars, causing a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles.

Authorities estimate between 50-70 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the area. The interstate was shut down in both directions for nearly six hours as the scene was cleared of vehicles.