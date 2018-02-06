Victim Identified in Fatal Pileup Crash on I-35 During Monday Snowstorm

Posted 12:10 pm, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 12:11PM, February 6, 2018

Bus involved in multiple car pileup on I-35 near Ames. (WHO-HD)

AMES, Iowa  —  The Iowa State Patrol says a bus driver from Missouri was the one person killed in a crash involving 50 or more vehicles on Monday.

53-year-old Dana Easter of Independence, Missouri was killed when the bus he was driving slammed into a line of stopped cars on I-35 east of Ames just before 12:30 on Monday afternoon.  Traffic was stopped in the southbound lanes during a snowstorm due to another crash further South.  According to a crash report Easter failed to slow down and hit the line of cars, causing a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles.

Authorities estimate between 50-70 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the area.  The interstate was shut down in both directions for nearly six hours as the scene was cleared of vehicles.

 