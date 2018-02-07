Brent Curvey Cooking up his Next ‘Big Play’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE -- 'Big Play' Brent Curvey earned his nickname by scoring three touchdowns, as a defensive lineman. The nickname, the plays have stuck with Cyclone fans, and that's part of the reason Curvey has set-up shop in Central Iowa. Curvey has always felt the tug of Houston urging him to return to his hometown, but instead of moving back he decided to share a taste of Texas with his new home.