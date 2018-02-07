Earlham Building the Future on Something From the Past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARLHAM, Iowa- The town of Earlham will have a big event this weekend to welcome a new community center.

The Bricker Price Block building, has undergone a $2 million dollar renovation. The 1900 building survived a fire in 1901, which destroyed the wooden buildings in downtown. Bricker-Price was the first brick building to be constructed.

In 2015 a seven-inch rain caused damage to the roof of the old building.

In 2016, a campaign was launched by Sharon Krause, of Earlham to renovate the property. Now, after a $2 million dollar campaign the building has a whole new look. The wooden floors of the building were kept. A new culinary kitchen, and elevator has made the area into an attractive space for this Madison County town.

“The social club is just a tremendously very versatile space, we will have tables and chairs for up to 150 people,” said Sharon Krause. “You can have a wedding reception, you can have a yoga class, you could have a cooking class we got a fully equipped culinary kitchen, you could have a graduation party a board meeting, a board dinner.”

On Saturday the Bricker-Price Block will welcome Governor Kim Reynolds on Saturday for a formal ribbon cutting. The Saturday event is sold out.

On Sunday the general public is welcome to an open house from 2-4pm. There will also be cooking demonstration during the open house.

“We’ve got a good variety, hardware store, grocery store, doctors office dentist office, local bar and grill, basically got everything you need,” said Mayor Jeff Lillie.

The Earlham Mayor said he doesn’t mind calling this town a bedroom community, as people are driving to work in the city, but bringing home bigger paychecks to spend in Earlham.