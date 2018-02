× Man Killed in Highway 63 Crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Iowa — A late night crash claimed the life of a southeast Iowa man.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 63 near Bloomfield.

Police say 41-year-old Christopher Feldman was traveling north on Highway 63 when he lost control of his car and collided with a semi tractor trailer traveling south.

Sixty-one-year-old Marion Zook of Ankeny was driving the semi.

Both vehicles came to a halt in the west ditch

Feldman was pronounced dead at the scene.