Police: Missing Ankeny Teen is Found Safe

ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny teen who was reported missing has been located and she is safe.

The Ankeny Police Department says 15-year-old Brianna Hubby was found safe in Ankeny Wednesday morning.

Police had asked for help to locate her Tuesday, after she hadn’t been seen since February 2nd when she left Ankeny High School. Brianna’s family had expressed concerns she may be in danger.

No further information was released by police.