More Snow Ahead for Central Iowa Over the Next Few Days

An active pattern at the upper levels is keeping several chances for snow in the forecast for Iowa. Another round of light snow is expected Wednesday night as the first wave pushes through. Most of this snow will fall after 10:00 p.m. and before sunrise with snow totals mainly under an inch. Impacts on the roadways will be minimal.

The second wave will be Thursday into Friday which looks to be the system with the greatest impact potential. Snow will start in northern Iowa late Thursday night and move into central Iowa before midnight. Most snow will fall before noon, but this also means snow is expected during the morning commute. Additional snowfall of 3-6″ are expected by the midday on Friday.

While blowing snow was not an issue with this past system on Monday, it will be an issue on Friday. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph+ which will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roadways. Snow is expected to end before the evening commute, but slick conditions are still expected during that time.

A third but less powerful wave is expected to pass through during a similar time frame on Saturday. Although we are still a little too far out to zero in on the exact location of the highest totals, a general 1-4″ of snow is possible before the afternoon on Saturday.