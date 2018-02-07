Racial Profiling Bill Advances at Iowa Statehouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa is one of 19 states without some sort of anti-racial profiling law. A group of advocates hope to change that in 2018.

On Wednesday lawmakers advanced a bill that would require authorities to collect data from police traffic stops and encounters with the public. That data would then be analyzed and released in a yearly report. The bill would also require additional training for law enforcement officers and create a community policing advisory board.

African-American activists say the law won't solve the entire issue but they say it will help. Nebraska has seen major improvements in profiling since a similar law was passed there.

"They`ve seen a really strong change because they passed this legislation and it was clear that having this legislation that prohibited racial profiling was huge factor and game changer and making sure that African-Americans and other minorities could move safely about their lives," says Betty Andrews, President of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP.

The bill cleared a subcommittee today and will go before the full Judiciary Committee next week.