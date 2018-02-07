× Sabrina Ray’s Adoptive Brother Withdraws Waiver of Speedy Trial

PERRY, Iowa – The adoptive brother of a Perry teen who died after officials say she was starved and beaten by multiple family members has withdrawn his waiver of a speedy trial.

Online court records show Justin Ray withdrew his waiver last week. A judge issued an order Tuesday that his trial should be set within 90 days of February 1st.

Ray faces charges of child endangerment-multiple counts, child endangerment-bodily injury, willful injury-causing serious injury, and willful injury-causing bodily injury.

He is accused of abusing his 16-year-old adoptive sister Sabrina Ray. The teen died in May of 2017 at the family’s Perry home. An autopsy showed she weighed just 56-pounds at the time of her death.

A criminal complaint claims that among other abuse, Ray “drop kicked” Sabrina down a flight of stairs about a month before she died.

Four other family members have been charged in connection with the abuse and death of Sabrina Ray.

Sabrina Ray’s adoptive parents Marc and Misty Ray face several charges, including murder, in the case. They also face charges for alleged abuse of other children in the home. Marc Ray also faces two counts of sexual abuse related to the alleged abuse of a child in the home under the age of 12.

Carla Bousman, Sabrina’s adoptive grandmother, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death, obstruction of justice and three counts of kidnapping.

Sabrina’s adoptive cousin Josie Bousman is also charged in the case but has agreed to testify against the four other defendants.

Several continuances have been filed in the case and a trial date has not been set for the other defendants.