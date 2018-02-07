Senate and House Pass 1% Supplemental State Aid For Public Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- School districts across Iowa are facing a one percent increase to their Supplemental State Aid.

The House and Senate voted to approve a one percent increase Wednesday night.

“This bill puts $32 million of new money into public aid to schools be it our number one priority," House Republican Cecil Dolecheck said.

Republicans say two other plans will bring more money to schools.

One pays some teachers additional money to mentor other teachers and another will provide additional money to help rural schools with higher transportation costs.

Democrats disagree.

“I do not believe the one percent in the right choice every district we heard from needs at least three percent to break even," Democrat Sharon Sheckman said.

Despite the differing opinions at the state house.

Dwane Magee says this increase has a negative affect on how he balances his budget.

"We will not be able to provide the class sizes that we would prefer, and we will not be able to provide all the programs we would like to provide to our students." Magee said.

Governor Reynolds still has to sign the bill.

After signing the increase will go into effect July 1, 2018.