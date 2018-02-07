Small Engine Shops Finally Seeing a Busy Winter Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Monday's snow storm was the first time in more than two years that the city of Des Moines saw more than three inches of snow fall in a single day. All that time off was not good on many snow blowers.

Monday evening many metro residents found their snow blowers wouldn't start when they needed them most. Jeff Nicholson with P & P Small Engines, Inc. in Des Moines says its an easy problem to diagnose. "Most of them just haven't been started so we're doing a lot of carburetor work."

Old gas left in the machines for years has turned to varnish and is now clogging up the engine. It's an easy fix, but it will cost you. Nicholson says he's seen more customers in the last two days than he has in the previous two months.

Nicholson says that winter is always a slow time for him, but its been especially bad the last two years. He says he makes up for it in the Spring, though. While you can't always count on a winter of heavy snow you can count on grassing growing in Iowa when the weather warms up.