Von Maur Expanding to Jordan Creek Town Center

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A second Von Maur department store is coming to West Des Moines.

The company announced Wednesday that it will open a new location at Jordan Creek Town Center in the fall of 2022.

The new store at the mall will be two levels and offer an updated floor plan.

Randy Tennison, senior general manager of Jordan Town Center says, “Von Maur’s Iowa-based roots showcase how our shopping center is curated to feature the brands and experiences that our community wants. We are always delighted to bring in new tenants to meet the needs of our shoppers.”

The company has 32 stores in 15 states.

Valley West Mall hosts the other Von Maur store in the metro.