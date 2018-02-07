× Win a Special Evening on the Valentine Dinner Train!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive a special evening on the Valentine Dinner Train courtesy of Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad and Museum. The ride will include a free dinner and a two hour ride along the Boone Scenic Line.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Click here for more information about the Valentine Dinner Train.