Win a Special Evening on the Valentine Dinner Train!
How does it work?
It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.
What can I win?
One lucky winner will receive a special evening on the Valentine Dinner Train courtesy of Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad and Museum. The ride will include a free dinner and a two hour ride along the Boone Scenic Line.
Can I still play if the contest has already started?
Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.
Click here for more information about the Valentine Dinner Train.