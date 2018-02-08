Des Moines Mother Pleads Guilty to Neglect for Leaving Children Home Alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A mother could spend up to 10 years in prison for leaving her children home alone in filthy conditions.

Destinee Miller, 27, entered a guilty plea on Thursday in Polk County to one count of Neglect or Abandonment of a Dependent Person. In exchange for a guilty plea three charges of Child Endangerment were dropped.

Miller was arrested in October 2017 after her children -ages one, two and four - were found home alone and covered in filth. Miller left the children alone so she could take one of her seven dogs to a veterinarian.

Miller will be sentenced on March 26th. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.