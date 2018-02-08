Winter Storm Warning Issued as Heavy Snow Heads Toward Central Iowa

Light snow will move into central Iowa during the afternoon Thursday as the next system begins to arrive. This system will be quite a bit different from the one we saw on Monday as snow is expected to fall over a much longer period of time and the wind direction and speed will be nearly opposite.

A stationary boundary extending from Nebraska through Montana will transition into a very slow moving warm front Thursday. This front will start to lift northeast into central Iowa during the day with very little movement after that. Snow has developed along this front and will start to fall in central Iowa during the afternoon and continue tonight and through most of the day tomorrow. Light snow is expected through midnight, but snow will pick up in intensity starting after midnight and last through the morning commute. This along with strong wind speeds will make morning travel incredibly difficult.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from tonight until the late morning on Friday for those along Interstate 80 with a Winter Storm Warning in effect for those between Hwy 30 and Hwy 20.

Not only are several inches of snow expected by the morning commute, but so is a stronger wind. The wind will be out of the northeast between 10-20 miles per hour which will cut down visibility next to nothing at times. Use extreme caution if you plan on traveling tomorrow before noon.

Those south of Hwy 34 in southern Iowa are expected to see less than 3″ of snow while a good portion of central and northern Iowa can expect to see 3-6″ of snow by late Friday night.

A second wave of snow will push through late Friday into early Saturday with southern Iowa being the main target of this wave. Not as much snow is expected but 1-4″ cannot be ruled out from I-80 to the southern border of the state by late Saturday. ​