Plea Hearing Set for Mom Accused of Leaving Kids at Home While on European Vacation

DES MOINES, Iowa – A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Johnston mother accused of leaving her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.

Erin Macke is charged with four counts of child endangerment and one charge of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21.

Officials say Macke left on her trip to Germany September 20th and didn’t plan to return until October 1st. Investigators say she left two 12-year-olds, a seven-year-old, and a six-year-old at home without supervision.

Online court records show the Polk County Attorney’s Office is offering Macke a plea deal in the case. If she pleads guilty to all four counts of child endangerment the firearm charge will be dropped. The plea also says Macke would qualify for a deferred judgement.

The hearing has been scheduled for February 23rd. If no deal can be agreed on, her trial will begin February 26th.