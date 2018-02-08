× School Bus Inspection Records Altered After Fatal Fire

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — Investigators have released new information in the case where a bus caught fire killing two people in western Iowa last year.

According to the Des Moines Register, mechanical repair records for the Riverside Community School District bus were changed a week after the fatal fire.

Following an inspection which occurred six days before the fire, the bus was ordered to stop transporting students. An exit lock signal and outside warning light were both not working at the time of the inspection.

The school district reported the fixes were made on a handwritten note the same day as the inspection.

The state requires all bus repairs to be reported with the state before it can start transportation again, but the school failed to do so.

Those same fixes weren’t reported to the state until at least seven days after the accident.

Federal investigators and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating.