Senate Approves $32 Million In FY2018 Budget Cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa-- State agencies are waiting to see how much money will be cut from their current budget. Thursday, the senate approved their de-appropriation bill and the cuts are less than expected.

The senate approved a nearly $32 million de-appropriation bill.

That money would have to be cut by June 2018, to make up for a budget shortfall, “Revenue estimates have continued to come in lower than what was projected so that now the revenue estimating conference estimates that we will have $34.7 million less than what we have to spend." Republican Senator Charles Schneider said.

If approved, nearly every state agency will feel the impact of the cuts.

“We wanted to make sure we kept our promise to k-12 education which we did, we wanted to make sure we kept our promise to Medicaid which we did and, fund the state patrol,” Schneider said.

The Department of Human Services isn't on that list, the agency faces more than $10 million in cuts, “To speak against the senate Republican plan for the deep midyear cuts for critical services like for the most vulnerable Iowans,” Democratic Senator Amanda Ragan said.

Higher education will also take hit combined with community colleges and Iowa's three state universities will lose more than $24 million.

One senator tried to block universities from raising tuition because of the cuts.

But the senate voted against that.

“I am so upset that we are taking this language out because it is time that this body stands up to the board of regents enough is enough you can’t continue to raise tuition on these kids," Republican Senator Brad Zaun said.

The $32 million the senate approved is close to what’s on the House's bill- they are expected to take up debate in the upcoming week.