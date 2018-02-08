× Suspect Arrested in Indianola Following High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A Hedrick man is behind bars in Marion County after he led several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Wednesday.

Mahaska County authorities were notified of a stolen vehicle taken from Carriker Ford in Oskaloosa at 10:00 a.m.

A few minutes later, a Marion County deputy spotted the vehicle going west on Highway 92. When he tried to pull the driver over, he took off and police pursued him.

At times, the chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The chase went for 30 miles and ended when officers in Indianola used stop sticks to deflate the tires.

When the car finally stopped they arrested 24-year-old Eric Schoonover.

He’s being held in the Marion County Jail and faces several charges including felony eluding, reckless driving, failure to have a valid driver’s license, and drug possession.

The Marion County and Warren County sheriff’s offices, Knoxville, Indianola and Carlisle police departments, and the Iowa State Patrol all assisted in his arrest.