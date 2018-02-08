× Tiny Homes and Giant Gardens at the Des Moines Home and Garden Show

DES MOINES, Iowa — This is the 40th anniversary of the Des Moines Home and Garden Show hosted at the Iowa Event Center. There are more than 400 exhibits with all kinds of home improvement and design inspirations from flooring to lighting and everything in between.

Interior designer and member of 2016’s HGTV Design Star cast, Tyler Wisler, designed a custom mailbox for sale in a silent auction. “You Got Mail” bids nearly a dozen mailboxes, all designed by local artists and businesses, and all proceeds go toward Special Olympics Iowa.

Wisler will present tips and tricks for interior designing from Thursday to Saturday on the Inspiration Stage at the event.

Viewers can also see home improvement and design on a smaller scale in a tiny house. Owner of Wind River Tiny Homes, Jeremy Weaver, designed the tiny home at the event. He said it is for sale at $59,000. Weaver knows the ins and outs of tiny homes because he builds them and lives in one with his wife, son and dog, he said it is more spacious than it looks.

“The way we build these things we make try to make them feel as large as possible, the way we lay things out, the way we place windows, so people are usually surprised when they come inside,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the largest group of people that buy tiny homes are millennials and first-time home buyers. The other big demographic is people ages 55-65, people who are looking to downsize.

The Home and Garden Show opens Thursday at noon and ends Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12 at the door and $10 online, $4 for children 7-12, and children 6 and under get in free.