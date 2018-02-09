× 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies Tonight at 7

Tonight 7 PM

Let the Games begin! Mike Tirico and Katie Couric host coverage of the Opening Ceremony celebrates the official start of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. This marks the first time a South Korean city has staged a Winter Games; Seoul was the summer host in 1988.

Saturday 2/10

2 PM

Snowboarding – Snowboarding men’s slopestyle gets underway with qualifying

Short Track – Short Track, hugely popular in the host nation, begins with the men’s 1500m, plus qualifying in the women’s 500m and 3000m relay. South Korean-born Viktor Ahn , now representing Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia, could become the most decorated Olympic short track skater of all time. Ghana-born and Virginia-raised Maame Biney , 18, leads Team USA in the women’s 500m.

, now representing Olympic Athlete(s) from Russia, could become the most decorated Olympic short track skater of all time. Ghana-born and Virginia-raised , 18, leads Team USA in the women’s 500m. Ski Jumping – Ski Jumping medals are determined in the men’s individual normal hill.

Luge – Luge competition starts with the first two runs (of four) in men’s singles.

7 PM

Figure Skating – Team competition continues in Figure Skating with the pairs’ free skate.

Sunday 2/11

2 PM

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – 10km Sprint Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final

6 PM

Figure Skating – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE) Men’s Free Skate Ladies’ Free Skate Ice Dancing Free Dance

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Snowboard – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Men’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Monday 2/12

2 PM

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

7 PM

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Snowboarding Women’s Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE) Men’s Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

Tuesday 2/13

2 PM

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Gold Medal Finals

7 PM