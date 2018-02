Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINTON, Iowa -- A furniture store in Vinton was destroyed when fire ripped through the building on Thursday night.

Crews were called the building around 7 p.m. and worked through out night to put out the flames. Smoke was still coming out of Michael & Dowd on Friday morning.

Smoke and water damage is affecting neighboring businesses. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.