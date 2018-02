Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The Iowa Department of Public Health says 20 more Iowans died from the flu this week.

This brings the season's total of flu-related deaths to 97; none of those have been children. Forty-eight schools are also reporting at least 10% or more students out with the virus.

Health officials say it's still not too late to the get the flu shot, as flu season is expected to last another two months.