Gusto’s $5,000 Valentine’s Day Fundraiser Pizza Comes With Diamond Earrings

IOWA -- A local pizza joint is offering a Valentine's Day special--but not every customer may be able to afford it.

Gusto Pizza Co. is offering a $5,000 pizza on Wednesday at all of its locations. Anyone who orders the pizza with their choice of toppings will also get a pair of 2 carat diamond earrings from Herman's Fine Jewelry. All proceeds from the sale will be donated to Variety - the Children's Charity to benefit kids across the state.

Gusto is also donating $1 for each pizza sold on February 14th to Variety.