Iowa Falls Digs Out, Embracing Winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA FALLS, Iowa -- Hardin County residents were busy digging after over eight inches of snow fell in the area on Thursday night.

Huge trucks were contacted to help haul snow away from downtown. The Iowa Falls trucks are tied up with sanders, and snowplows, so large trucks were contracted.

“Cars were stuck all over town,” said Bruce Laverta, one resident digging snow. “I went to pick my wife up from work, there was cars everywhere.”

Laverta spent much of the evening pushing cars out of snowdrifts.

“It was heavier than I thought,” said Jim Hoffman of Iowa Falls. “I really expected 5 or 6 inches, this is more like 8 or 10.”

Hoffman was busy blowing snow from a new ice rink on the Iowa River. He expected kids to bring their skates and head over. Kids or adults who need skates can now check them out at the Iowa Falls Library. As of Thursday, the library now checks out snowshoes.

“We have a winter fest festival every year in January, and that committee has used funds to purchase some snowshoes,” said Erin Andrews, the Iowa Falls Public Library Director. “You just need a library card, you can check them out three pairs per card, you can have them for two days.”