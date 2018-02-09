× ISU Football Player Granted 6th Season of Eligibility by NCAA

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University athlete has been granted another season of eligibility by the NCAA.

The ISU Athletics Department announced on Friday that quarterback Kyle Kempt, who will be a senior in 2018, is eligible for his sixth season.

“The NCAA granted Kempt an extension of eligibility on Jan. 30 after considering the totality of circumstances surrounding his transfer from Oregon State University and Hutchinson Community College (Kansas),” said an ISU press release.

“We are excited that Kyle was given another year of eligibility by the NCAA,” said Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell. “Kyle has established himself as a leader on our team and we are thrilled by the NCAA’s decision to allow him to remain a Cyclone in 2018.”

In response to the extension, Kempt said, “I’m relieved the decision has been made and extremely excited to be back with the team in 2018. We have a lot of work to do and it is a thrill for me to be able to represent this great university for another year. I am also thankful for the NCAA for looking at my situation so thoroughly and for all of the people involved in this process. They put in a lot of hard work and I really appreciate it.”

In 2017, Kempt helped the Cyclones achieve an 8-5 record and win their fourth-ever bowl win.