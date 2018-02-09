Weather Related Delays and Closings

PHOTO GALLERY: Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Posted 10:19 am, February 9, 2018, by

The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games happened early this morning, Iowa time, but won’t air until 7:00 p.m. on Channel 13. If you want to get a sneak peek of the festivities, check out some of the outstanding photos in the photo gallery below!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline