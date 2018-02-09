PHOTO GALLERY: Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games happened early this morning, Iowa time, but won’t air until 7:00 p.m. on Channel 13. If you want to get a sneak peek of the festivities, check out some of the outstanding photos in the photo gallery below!
