× Police Locate Family of Three-Year-OId Found Wandering Outside in Des Moines Neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police responded to a south side Des Moines neighborhood around noon on Friday on reports of a three-year-old wandering outside alone.

Officers say when a good Samaritan found the boy, it was 12 degrees outside and the child was wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and shoes without socks. The boy’s mother and grandmother were at work, but the mother’s boyfriend was asleep at home.

Police had the boy for an hour without anyone calling to report a missing child.

All family members declined an on-camera interview but say the boy has never escaped the house before.

Channel 13’s Jerad Giottonini was live in the neighborhood earlier on Friday as the events were unfolding. His Facebook Live videos can be seen below.