Proposed Bill Would Require Only One License Plate on Iowa Vehicles

IOWA -- State lawmakers are considering a bill that would not require Iowans to have two license plates on their cars.

Iowa law currentlyrequires drivers to have a front and back license plate. The proposed bill would only require most Iowa drivers to have a single license plate on the back of their vehicles.

The Iowa Automobile Dealers Association supports the bill. A lot of sports cars don't come with a front bracket for the plates, making them hard to put on. Many law enforcement associations are against the bill, saying having both plates visible on vehicles is helpful in criminal investigations.

The bill is currently in a Senate subcommittee.