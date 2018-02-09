Several Animals Seized From Vinton Home Returning to Owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINTON, Iowa -- Several animals seized from a home in Vinton will be returned to their owners.

The Vinton Police Department served a search warrant at the home last month and found roughly 700 rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and reptiles. Police say many of the animals were being housed in small cages and in filthy conditions.

During a hearing on Thursday, a Benton County judge ruled 10 rabbits or guinea pigs, one turtle, and three lizards should be returned to their owners, Barbara and Marshall Galkowski. The pair is also required to reimburse area animal shelters for the cost of caring for the animals.

The remaining animals will eventually be put up for adoption.