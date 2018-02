Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa -- A Waukee boy is now up and moving around after he was placed in a coma due to complications of the flu.

Seven-year-old Jaxson Ridout was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago. He came out of the coma last week and is slowly recovering. He's now able to get out of bed and move around. A coloring page on the door serves as motivation; his mom, Melody, posted on social media saying Jaxson gets worn out quickly, but notes they "have to take baby steps before we run."