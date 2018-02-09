× Wild Sign 5 Year Extension, NHL Coming to Des Moines

DES MOINES – It was a big day for the Iowa Wild. First it was announced that Des Moines will host an NHL pre-season game in the fall of 2018.

The game will be played September 19th at Wells Fargo Arena between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues. It will be the first NHL game ever played in Iowa.

It was later announced the Iowa Wild signed a 5 year lease extension with Spectra Venue Management to stay in Des Moines through the 2022-23 season.