Crews Fighting Urbandale House Fire

URBANDALE, Iowa — Fire crews are battling flames at an Urbandale home.

According to the Des Moines Register, several departments responded to a house fire in the 3800 block of 80th Street at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Register says flames destroyed the garage and resulted in the roof caving in.

While crews fight the fire, 80th Street north of Douglas Avenue and one lane of Douglas have been closed.