DES MOINES - After losing to UNI by 14 back in January, the Drake Bulldogs got revenge on Saturday, beating the Panthers 71-64.

Nick McGlynn led the way with 17 points.

Drake is now 8-6 in the MVC, alone in 4th, 14-13 overall.

UNI falls to 4-10, 12-14 overall.