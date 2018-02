Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, OH - After taking 4th ranked Michigan State to the wire on Tuesday, the Iowa Hawkeyes were not match for #14 Ohio State on the road. Buckeyes rolled 82-64, but it wasn't that close.

OSU led by as many as 29.

Jack Nunge scored a career high 18 for the Hawks, while Jordan Bohannon added 11.

Iowa falls to 12-15 overall, 3-11 in the Big Ten.

Video courtesy of the Big Ten Network.