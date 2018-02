× Water Main Break Closes Parts of Merle Hay Mall

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of Merle Hay Mall are closed on Saturday due to a water main break.

A security guard discovered the break early Saturday morning. The water damaged portions of the shopping area including Flix Brewhouse. The mall’s four department stores will remain open, but mall officials say they aren’t sure when the rest of the mall will re-open depending on how much damage was done.