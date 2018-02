Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES - Hilton Magic was in full effect on Saturday as Iowa State knocked off #17 Oklahoma 88-80.

Lindell Wigginton scored 26 points, and outplayed Trae Young, the player of the year candidate.

Cameron Lard was huge inside, 19 points 17 rebounds, while Donovan Jackson also scored 19.

The Cyclones are now 13-11 overall, 4-8 in the Big 12.