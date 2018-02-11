Fast Food Workers to Rally for Increased Wages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- This week, fast food workers plan to protest for more pay.

A rally is scheduled during the lunchtime rush at the McDonald's located at 601 University Avenue on Monday. Workers are fighting for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Monday's protests will join others taking place across the nation, which coincide with the 50th anniversary of the historic Memphis sanitation strike. This became a rally cry of the 1968 Poor People's Campaign led by Dr. Martin Luther king Jr., a strike during which hundreds of black men went on strike for recognition of their union and demanded a raise of $2 an hour.