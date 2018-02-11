Law Enforcement Investigating Huxley Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUXLEY, Iowa -- Police are still investigating what caused a car crash near Huxley.

The incident happened at the intersection of 535th Avenue and Highway 210 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday when a truck t-boned a black sedan.

A neighbor said one person had to be airlifted to a hospital, but authorities on the scene didn't share any more information about what happened.

Crews shut down the intersection while they investigated. Officials have not yet released details about who was involved or any injuries sustained.