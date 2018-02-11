× Male Hospitalized After Being Struck by Train in Ames

AMES, Iowa — One person remains hospitalized after being struck by a train.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Ames police responded to a report of an individual who had been struck by a train at the S. Duff Avenue railroad crossing. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim who was conscious but unresponsive laying on the south side of the tracks.

The male, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of family members, was transported to a Des Moines hospital by air ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.

Police currently consider the incident “an unfortunate accident.”