The Insiders: February 11th Edition, Iowa Gubernatorial Poll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa's race for governor is underway, and poll numbers are already coming in.

Governor Kim Reynolds is the incumbent, but she may not seem like that to everyone since she's only been on the job since last May, when she replaced Governor Terry Branstad as he became the U.S. Ambassador to China.

This week's Insiders panel discusses the gubernatorial candidates and some issues they'll face in the upcoming campaign. Dave Kochel is a Republican who has worked for Mitt Romney, Joni Ernst, Kim Reynolds, and others. Jeff Link is a Democrat who has worked for Tom harkin, Bruce Braley, Fred Hubbell, and others.