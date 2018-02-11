The Insiders: February 11th Edition, Stuck in the Middle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For months, an Iowan has been caught in the middle of a USDA nomination.

Last September, President Trump nominated Bill Northey, Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture, for a post with the USDA, but Texas Senator Ted Cruz keeps blocking the Senate confirmation vote. Senator Chuck Grassley went to the floor of the U.S. Senate last week to try and pressure something to happen.

Ethanol supporters in Iowa had been already leery of Cruz's allegiance to big oil, and this fight reinforces that as Cruz is holding up Northey as he tries to get concessions that could benefit big oil and potentially hurt renewable fuels supporters, in their minds.

Political Director Dave Price attended the Renewable Fuels Summit last week in Altoona, and is now discussing what the implications of one senator holding up the future of another leader could be for our congressional system as a whole.